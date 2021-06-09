Ministry of Finance Says Total Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 29613 Crore Given To States In Last 3 Months

-
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday released the 3rd monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 States.
With the release of 3rd installment, a total amount of Rs. 29, 613 crore has been released in the first three months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states. The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
