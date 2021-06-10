Reserve Money Gains 0.9% On Weekly Basis

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 29.76 lakh crore as on June 4, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.9% on the week to Rs 37.38 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 12.8% on a year ago basis compared to 18.9% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 4.3% so far while the reserve money has gone up by 3.8%.

