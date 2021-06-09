Minimum Support Prices Announced For Kharif Crops

-
Government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs. 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs. 300 per quintal each). In case of groundnut and nigerseed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively in comparison to last year. The differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification.
In major food grains, MSP has been raised by Rs 75 to Rs 1940 per quintal for Paddy (Common), Rs 118 to Rs 2738 per quintal for Jowar and Rs 20 to Rs 1870 per quintal for Maize. In pulses, MSP for Tur is up Rs 300 to Rs 6300 per quintal, up Rs 79 to Rs 7275 per quintal for Moong and up Rs 300 to Rs 6300 per quintal for Urad. In oilseeds, Groundnut MSP is up Rs 275 to Rs 5550 per quintal while Soybean (Yellow) MSP is up 70 to Rs 3950 per quintal. Sunfloweseed MSP is also up Rs 130 to Rs 6015 per quintal. Cotton (Medium Staple) MSP has been raised by Rs 211 to Rs 5726 per quintal.
