Erickson Incorporated selects Ramco for ERP Transformation Project

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems bags order from Air Caledonie
Ramco Systems spurts after inking deal with Canadian firm
Ramco Systems implements logistic software for J.P. Enterprises Logistics Corp, Canada
JP Enterprise to implement Ramco Systems' logistics solutions
CKB Logistics selects Ramco Systems's logistics suite
-
Ramco Systems announced that Erickson Incorporated has selected Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Solution V5.8.
Erickson's advanced enterprise solutions integration will link all Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Safety & Quality, Flight Operations, MRO Sales, and Manufacturing functions into a single system. Modules will include EFB (electronic flight bag), Mobility, Optimization Solution, Hubs, Dashboards and Chatbot.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU