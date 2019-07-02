JUST IN
Erickson Incorporated selects Ramco for ERP Transformation Project

Ramco Systems announced that Erickson Incorporated has selected Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Solution V5.8.

Erickson's advanced enterprise solutions integration will link all Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Safety & Quality, Flight Operations, MRO Sales, and Manufacturing functions into a single system. Modules will include EFB (electronic flight bag), Mobility, Optimization Solution, Hubs, Dashboards and Chatbot.

