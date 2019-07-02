ARSS Infrastructure Projects JV bags order worth Rs 195.42 cr

JUST IN
ARSS Infrastructure Projects announced that its Joint Venture (JV) named 'ARSS-THAKUR (JV)' has secured a work order worth Rs 195.42 crore for 'Track Linking (Excluding Supply of Rails, Sleepers, Thick Web Switches), S & T and OHE works between Km. 47 to Km 97 in connection with construction of Angul-Sukinda New BG Rail Link of 58.961 Track Km between Rangamatia to Baghuapal including tie lines at Tomka (Package -2) by Railway Vikas Nigam on 01 July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 11:40 IST

