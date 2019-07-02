ARSS Infrastructure Projects JV bags order worth Rs 195.42 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of ARSS Infrastructure Projects note final settlement of loans by bankers
ARSS Infra hits the roof after order win
Digital media multitasking associated with obesity risk, says Study
Gammon Infrastructure Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
From Railway Vikas NigamARSS Infrastructure Projects announced that its Joint Venture (JV) named 'ARSS-THAKUR (JV)' has secured a work order worth Rs 195.42 crore for 'Track Linking (Excluding Supply of Rails, Sleepers, Thick Web Switches), S & T and OHE works between Km. 47 to Km 97 in connection with construction of Angul-Sukinda New BG Rail Link of 58.961 Track Km between Rangamatia to Baghuapal including tie lines at Tomka (Package -2) by Railway Vikas Nigam on 01 July 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU