Hero MotoCorp sells 6.16 lakh units in June 2019

Hero MotoCorp announced sales of 616,526 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June 2019.

It is the second consecutive month this fiscal when the Company has clocked six-lakh plus monthly sales.

In June 2019, Hero MotoCorp demonstrated its in-house Research & Development capabilities by becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to receive the BS-VI certification (Type Approval Certificate). The Company received the certificate for Splendor iSmart motorcycle from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

During the month, the Company announced the appointment of Yerry Mina, the popular Colombian footballer, as its new Brand Ambassador.

