Eris Lifesciences Q2 PAT jumps 16% to Rs 108 crore

Eris Lifesciences reported 16.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.7 crore on 16% increase in net sales to Rs 325.27 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 115.84 crore, up by 12.7% from Rs 102.77 crore in Q2 September 2019. Tax expense during the quarter declined 19.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81 crore.
EBITDA rose 13.6% to Rs 124.80 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 109.80 crore in Q2 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 37.8% as on 30 September 2020 as against 38.6% as on 30 September 2019.
Eris Lifesciences is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling of generics within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian pharmaceutical market.
The scrip fell 2.65% to Rs 504.45 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 502.50 and 517.50 so far during the day.
