CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2020.

CARE Ratings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 365.2 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13623 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 10.86% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd spiked 6.81% to Rs 30198. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd exploded 6.64% to Rs 517.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd jumped 5.96% to Rs 72.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3135 shares in the past one month.

