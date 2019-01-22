Eros International Media Ltd stays in bearish mode

-
Eros International Media Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 34.04% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Eros International Media Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 78.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%.Eros International Media Ltd has eased around 8.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Eros International Media Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2375.95, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
