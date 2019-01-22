Indiabulls Ventures Ltd eases more than 2%

Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 362, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in and a 4.05% spurt in the Financial Services index.

Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 362, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%. Ventures Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11717.35, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 258.18 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)