-
ALSO READ
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd eases for fifth straight session
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd up for fifth straight session
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session
Marico Ltd up for third straight session
Britannia Industries Ltd up for third straight session
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 7187.9, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 9.24% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 7187.9, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%.GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has eased around 4.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30485, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13154 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23866 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU