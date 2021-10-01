Escorts construction equipment sales rise 8.4% in September

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in September 2021 sold 400 machines against 369 machines sold in September 2020 registering a growth of 8.4% year-on-year and growth of 30.3% on month-on-month basis.

The retail enquiries have seen significant rise month on month, but continuing rains during the month led to deferment of buying decision by majority of the customers. However, the company anticipate strong equipment demand in second half of FY22 starting from October'2021 in line with the trend seen during last fiscal.

The demand is also likely to get a boost from Government push on infrastructure projects. However, the risk of further inflation in the commodity prices remains a concern.

