Escorts records 30.6% growth in Feb tractor sales

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in February 2021 sold 11,230 tractors, the company's highest ever February sales and registering a growth of 30.6% against 8,601 tractors sold in February 2020.

Domestic tractor sales in February 2021 was at 10,690 tractors registering a growth of 32.8% against 8,049 tractors in February 2020.

The tractor demand is expected to continue to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows. The supply side situation is normal, but rising inflation continues to be a worry.

Export tractor sales in February 2021 stood at 540 tractors against 552 tractors sold in February 2020.

