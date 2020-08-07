JUST IN
Business Standard

Essel Propack allots 1.14 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Essel Propack has allotted 114,666 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each allotted on 7 August 2020 to a grantee who has exercised his Options under the Essel Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 (ESOS 2014).

Consequence of the above allotment, issue, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company is increased by Rs. 2,29,332.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 12:15 IST

