HDFC update on QIP issue of equity shares, warrants and NCDs

Housing Development Finance Corporation announced that the preliminary placement document dated 05 August 2020 prepared in connection with the issue has been uploaded on the electronic book provider (EBP) platform of the NSE on 06 August 2020.

The opening of bidding on the EBP platform for the secured redeemable debentures will accordingly take place on 10 August 2020.

