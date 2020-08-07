TCS recognised as Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services

By NelsonHall NEAT

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services, for the second year in a row.

The report cited TCS' specific intellectual property in support of digital workplace services, such as Digital Workplace Studio and ignio, and its Pace Port and Digital Reimagination Studios that drive co-innovation, as key strengths. It highlights the company's dedicated Microsoft Business Unit and defined modern workplace offerings that support its digital workplace services. Also cited as strengths are its modern governance models driven by experience level agreements and experience centres.

