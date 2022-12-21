EUROPE Stocks trade stronger

European stock markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, as investors chased for bargain hunting on tracking positive cues from Wall Street and other Asian markets and on hopes of upbeat Germany consumer sentiment data.

At 11:35 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9% to 427.97. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 index added 0.75% to 7,426.17.

France's CAC 40 index grew 1% to 6,515.52. Germany's DAX index advanced 0.7% to 13,983.58. Switzerland's Swiss Market index jumped 0.84% to 10,748.44.

Shares of energy giant Uniper advanced after shareholders on Monday approved a bailout deal offered by the German government. The European Commission cleared the plan Tuesday.

Shares Nike rose after the activewear manufacturer posted revenue and profit that were stronger than expected.

Adidas AG surged nearly 9% and Puma soared 10% on expectations of higher sales during the peak period for Christmas sales.

