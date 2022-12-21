Australia Market rebound 1.3%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 90.82 points, or 1.29%, to 7,115.09. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 93.46 points, or 1.3%, to 7,293.02.
All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +3.83%, followed by A-REIT (up 2.68%), energy (up 2.63%), materials (up 2.26%), and Information technology (up 1.7%) issues.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were EVOLUTION MINING and SILVER LAKE RESOURCES, up 8.10% and 7.79% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NOVONIX and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, down 7.35% and 1.85% respectively.
Shares of materials and resources companies advanced, with BHP up nearly 2.4%, Rio Tinto pushing 1.7% higher and Fortescue climbing 3%. Evolution Mining, St Barbara and Silver Lake Resources was up 8.1%, 8% and 7.8% respectively. Gold miner Newcrest jumped 6.5% on the back of buoyant gold prices.
Among individual movers, battery materials company Novonix was down 7.4% and Liontown Resources slipped 1.9% on the back of concerns raised by investment bank Barrenjoey about the long-term prospects for lithium prices, as production costs go up and demand starts to falter.
Accessories retailer Lovisa fell 1.3% and TPG Telecom declined 1.1% after the ACCC blocked a landmark infrastructure deal between it and Telstra, warning it would lessen competition and leave Australian mobile users worse off. Telstra shares dipped 0.5%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was stood at 0.6682 against greenback on Wednesday, up by 0.04% from yesterday's close of 0.6677, after trading in the range of 0.6657-0.6697.
