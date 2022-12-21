Hong Kong Market rebounds on China stimulus hopes

However, market gains capped as growing concern about the impact of the rapid spread of COVID-19 on the economy and trade. New Covid-19 infections in China rose to 3,049 on Wednesday from 2,656 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission reported.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 65.69 points, or 0.34%, to 19,160.49.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 27.89 points, or 0.43%, to 6,500.18.
Among blue chips, Tencent Holdings climbed 0.5% to HK$311 while Alibaba Group also added 0.5% to HK$84.45. Hansoh Pharmaceutical surged 1% to HK$13.92, while WuXi Biologics jumped 2.5% to HK$51.25. Carmaker Xpeng soared 4.7% to HK$38.85.
