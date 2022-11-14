Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 148.06% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 148.06% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.402.581.7211.240.100.290.100.290.100.29

