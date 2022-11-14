JUST IN
Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 148.06% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 148.06% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.402.58 148 OPM %1.7211.24 -PBDT0.100.29 -66 PBT0.100.29 -66 NP0.100.29 -66

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:07 IST

