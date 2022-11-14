JUST IN
Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 567.09% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 567.09% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.883.13 567 OPM %0.579.27 -PBDT0.240.29 -17 PBT0.240.29 -17 NP0.190.22 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 08:21 IST

