Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2022 quarter
Innovation Software Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Dynamatic Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 567.09% to Rs 20.88 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 567.09% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.883.13 567 OPM %0.579.27 -PBDT0.240.29 -17 PBT0.240.29 -17 NP0.190.22 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU