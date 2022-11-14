Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 567.09% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 567.09% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.883.130.579.270.240.290.240.290.190.22

