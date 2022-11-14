Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 445.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.98% to Rs 215.94 croreNet profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 445.00% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.98% to Rs 215.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 147.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales215.94147.92 46 OPM %3.763.54 -PBDT5.641.10 413 PBT2.18-1.40 LP NP2.180.40 445
