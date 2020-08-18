FACT gains after Q1 net loss narrows

Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT) rose 2.34% to Rs 50.30 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 17.56 crore in Q1 June 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 80.24 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations soared 57.11% to Rs 551.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The result was announced during trading hours today, 18 August 2020.

The company said that there was no material impact on the financial results of the company on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

FACT is engaged in manufacturing complex fertilizers and ammonium sulfate. The company's segments include fertiliser and petrochemical. The firm's products include fertilizers, such as straight fertilizers, fertilizer mixtures, chemicals and bio-fertilizers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)