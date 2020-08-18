HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2398.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.37% drop in NIFTY and a 13.36% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2398.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11316. The Sensex is at 38262.3, up 0.56%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has slipped around 2.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10783.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

