Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paramount Communications Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd and Fiem Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2020.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 11.59 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29396 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd surged 19.25% to Rs 8.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49916 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd soared 16.13% to Rs 110.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19172 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd rose 14.36% to Rs 887.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2951 shares in the past one month.

Fiem Industries Ltd exploded 12.80% to Rs 588.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5435 shares in the past one month.

