SSWL gains on bagging export order from US

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 2.18% to Rs 432.05 after the company bagged export orders for over 110,000 wheels worth over Rs 13 crore for US caravan trailer market.

The order is to be executed in September and October and would be supplied from the company's Chennai plant.

"Inflow of more orders is expected to come from various other customers as the market gains stability," the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 19.92 crore posted in Q4 March 2019. Net sales declined 26.5% to Rs 387.07 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

