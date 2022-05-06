Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 669.8, down 4.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 4.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 669.8, down 4.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 15.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35232.85, down 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

