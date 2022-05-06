Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 118.21 points or 3.51% at 3246.53 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 7.69%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.89%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.93%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.68%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.95%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.89%), DLF Ltd (down 2.82%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.97%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 946.07 or 1.7% at 54756.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 292.3 points or 1.75% at 16390.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 649.02 points or 2.35% at 27024.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 180.33 points or 2.16% at 8179.98.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

