Basic materials stocks edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 169.85 points or 3.02% at 5458.56 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (down 11.05%), Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 8.85%),Pokarna Ltd (down 6.96%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 6.72%),Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (down 6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (down 5.93%), GHCL Ltd (down 5.91%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 5.66%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 5.54%), and Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (down 5.41%).

On the other hand, Vinati Organics Ltd (up 2.62%), Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 2.55%), and Fairchem Organics Ltd (up 2.49%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 946.07 or 1.7% at 54756.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 292.3 points or 1.75% at 16390.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 649.02 points or 2.35% at 27024.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 180.33 points or 2.16% at 8179.98.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

