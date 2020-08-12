Fairchem Speciality fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

-
Record date is 24 August 2020Fairchem Speciality has fixed 24 August 2020 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders of Fairchem Speciality who will be entitled to receive fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of FAIRCHEM ORGANICS , in the ratio as mentioned in the Scheme of arrangement and amalgamation approved by Hon'ble NCLT.
