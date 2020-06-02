JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 873.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Max India fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Record date is 15 June 2020

Max India has fixed 15 June 2020 as record date for determining the shareholders of Max India to whom shares will be allotted by two Companies viz. Advaita Allied Health Services (to be renamed as " Max India" in terms of the Scheme) and Max Healthcare Instituted ("Max Healthcare"), in exchange of shares held by them in Max India (Max India).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU