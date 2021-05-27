FDC declines after Q4 PAT slips 16% to Rs 47 cr

FDC fell 4.41% to Rs 332 after the company's consolidated net profit skid 16.3% to Rs 46.76 crore on 6% decline in net sales to Rs 313.40 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax slipped 5.1% to Rs 53.85 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 56.73 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 26 May 2021.

During the financial year, FDC's consolidated net profit spurted 25.56% to Rs 301.19 crore on 0.81% decrease in net sales to Rs 1,333.20 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

FDC is a pharmaceutical research and development company, which specializes in the areas of synthetics (basic drugs), nutraceuticals, formulations and biotechnology products.

