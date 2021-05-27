Syngene Intl gains on partnering US firm for COVID vaccine

Syngene International rose 3.27% to Rs 600.35 after the company said it has partnered US-based Dyadic International for developing COVID-19 vaccine.
Dyadic International is a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales.
The aim of the partnership is to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that can protect against the emerging variants of concern and which can be manufactured affordably, at very large scale, using Dyadic's proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.
Dyadic will work with Syngene to develop a vaccine candidate to immunize people against current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.
Mahesh Bhalgat, COO, Syngene International stated, We look forward to our collaboration with Dyadic to initially explore the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and to further evaluate the potential of developing a differentiated vaccine platform based on Dyadic's proprietary C1- cell line.
Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 15% to Rs 138 crore on 13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 659 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU