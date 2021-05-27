Syngene Intl gains on partnering US firm for COVID vaccine

Syngene International rose 3.27% to Rs 600.35 after the company said it has partnered US-based Dyadic International for developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Dyadic International is a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales.

The aim of the partnership is to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that can protect against the emerging variants of concern and which can be manufactured affordably, at very large scale, using Dyadic's proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.

Dyadic will work with Syngene to develop a vaccine candidate to immunize people against current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Mahesh Bhalgat, COO, Syngene International stated, We look forward to our collaboration with Dyadic to initially explore the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and to further evaluate the potential of developing a differentiated vaccine platform based on Dyadic's proprietary C1- cell line.

Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15% to Rs 138 crore on 13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 659 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

