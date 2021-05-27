Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software

Ramco Systems jumped 4.60% to Rs 583 after the company said that it will implement its aviation software, Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 at Iraq's national carrier, Iraqi Airways Company.

Iraqi Airways Company, operating as Iraqi Airways, is the national carrier of Iraq, headquartered on the grounds of Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad. It is the second oldest airline in the Middle East. Iraqi Airways operates from its main base in Baghdad International Airport.

Ramco will implement its complete Aviation Software including modules for Engineering & CAMO, Maintenance, Materials Management and M&E Quality & Safety. The cloud-based software will automate the operations of the Iraqi national carrier, manage complete records of its aircraft and enable the airway's staff to manage their operations and receive alerts on the go through its Mobility module, providing greater flexibility, optimized aircraft availability and reduced friction.

Ramco Aviation Software will also be integrated with enhanced inventory tracking and stock visibility capabilities enabling better resource management, unified employee records, and control operations end to end, on a single platform.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said: "We are happy to partner with Iraqi Airways to digitally transform their business. Infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, our Aviation ERP has gained the trust of leading operators in the industry. We look forward to working with Iraqi Airways to reduce inefficiencies and future-proof their operations through our innovative features."

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems' net profit tanked 58.90% to Rs 7.45 crore on 12.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 149.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)