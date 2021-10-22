Federal Bank rises after Q2 PAT grows nearly 50% YoY to Rs 460 cr

Federal Bank jumped 4.66% to Rs 101.05 after the bank posted a 49.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 460.26 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 307.62 crore reported in Q2 FY21.The private sector lender's total income fell 2.9% to Rs 3823.61 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies declined 8.6% to Rs 864.79 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 946.56 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
Provisions and contingencies contracted 53.8% to Rs 245.33 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 532.09 crore in Q2 FY21. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.97% in Q2 FY22 as compared to 14.64% in Q1 FY22.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 4445.84 crore as on 30 September 2021 as against Rs 4649.33 crore as on 30 June 2021 and Rs 3552.19 crore as on 30 September 2020. The ratio of gross NPAs stood at 3.24% as on 30 September 2021 as against 3.5% as on 30 June 2021 and 2.84% as on 30 September 2020. The ratio of net NPAs stood at 1.12% as on 30 September 2021 as against 1.23% as on 30 June 2021 and 0.99% as on 30 September 2020.
Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations.
