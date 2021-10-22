Laurus Labs Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 531.05, down 7.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.95% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 21.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.05, down 7.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.Laurus Labs Ltd has eased around 14.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14169.95, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)