Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 114.6 points or 2% at 5613.13 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, INEOS Styrolution India Ltd (down 11.46%), Solar Industries India Ltd (down 10.96%),Balaji Amines Ltd (down 7.68%),Supreme Petrochem Ltd (down 7.38%),Vedanta Ltd (down 6.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 6.58%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 5.51%), Bhageria Industries Ltd (down 5.46%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 5.09%), and Bodal Chemicals Ltd (down 4.93%).

On the other hand, Best Agrolife Ltd (up 7.76%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 4.99%), and Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 4.24%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.25 or 0.23% at 60782.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.4 points or 0.4% at 18104.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 441.31 points or 1.54% at 28238.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.68 points or 1.2% at 8850.81.

On BSE,1103 shares were trading in green, 2107 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)