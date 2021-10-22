Ipca Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2239.65, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.95% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 21.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2239.65, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has eased around 9.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14169.95, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

