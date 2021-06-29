Federal-Mogul Goetze drops after dismal Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) achieves minimum public shareholding
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) temporarily shuts Bangalore plant
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 329.35% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) skid 3.67% to Rs 333.35 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 3.18 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales surged 60.7% to Rs 376.32 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 234.22 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 0.18 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 6.15 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)'s consolidated net profit slumped 87.26% to Rs 4.93 crore on 2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.16 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is a manufacturer of pistons, piston rings, sintered parts and cylinder liners covering a wide range of applications including two/three-wheelers, cars, SUVs, tractors, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, stationary engines and high output locomotive diesel engines. It also exports its products to many countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU