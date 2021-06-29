LTTS partners Mavenir for open RAN and 5G test automation solutions

Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services with Mavenir, for building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud.

The automation services will include continuous integration / continuous delivery automation of the 5g ORAN portfolio of RU/DU/CU products, in conjunction with the cloud native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting TDD AND FDD technology.

Amit Chadha, CEO and MD of L&T Technology Services said, 5G ORAN solutions are disrupting conventional approaches to network services delivery for people and objects across industry verticals. This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services. At LTTS, we look forward to providing a world-class, comprehensive automation solution to Mavenir and serve as a hub for accelerating innovations in the 5G space.

LTTS said development, testing and integration services delivered from its Bengaluru (India) premises will include subject matter expertise, advanced automation capabilities and patented tools and platforms enabling cost-effective and speedy integration of a wide range of ORAN RU/DU/CU products and applications together with Cloud Native 5G core network solutions accelerating commercial deployments across a broad spectrum of customers and industry verticals of Mavenir product portfolio.

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. The company offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

Shares of LTTS were trading 0.44% lower at Rs 2,873.40.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)