Ferro Alloys Corporation standalone net profit declines 91.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 147.65 crore

Net profit of declined 91.97% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.42% to Rs 28.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 575.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

