JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Business Standard

Ferro Alloys Corporation standalone net profit declines 91.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 147.65 crore

Net profit of Ferro Alloys Corporation declined 91.97% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.42% to Rs 28.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 575.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales147.65116.64 27 575.38539.08 7 OPM %2.758.86 -9.249.25 - PBDT3.198.51 -63 48.6145.74 6 PBT1.757.07 -75 42.8339.99 7 NP0.769.46 -92 28.0655.48 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements