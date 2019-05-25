Ferro Alloys Corporation standalone net profit declines 91.97% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Kaiser Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.80 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 147.65 croreNet profit of Ferro Alloys Corporation declined 91.97% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.42% to Rs 28.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 575.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales147.65116.64 27 575.38539.08 7 OPM %2.758.86 -9.249.25 - PBDT3.198.51 -63 48.6145.74 6 PBT1.757.07 -75 42.8339.99 7 NP0.769.46 -92 28.0655.48 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU