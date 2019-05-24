PNC Infratech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 1075.71 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech rose 25.48% to Rs 139.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 1075.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 758.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.43% to Rs 324.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.81% to Rs 3096.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1856.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1075.71758.88 42 3096.871856.58 67 OPM %14.0521.20 -14.7717.17 - PBDT144.04159.02 -9 436.28311.12 40 PBT115.82137.34 -16 344.04233.92 47 NP139.93111.52 25 324.91251.04 29
