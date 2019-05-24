PNC Infratech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 1075.71 crore

Net profit of rose 25.48% to Rs 139.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 1075.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 758.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.43% to Rs 324.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.81% to Rs 3096.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1856.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

