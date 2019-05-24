Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 45.45 croreNet Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.50% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 244.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.4535.74 27 244.24194.86 25 OPM %-29.79-45.36 -8.436.78 - PBDT-15.45-17.12 10 10.358.06 28 PBT-17.71-19.97 11 0.39-1.61 LP NP-15.14-14.72 -3 0.570.24 138
