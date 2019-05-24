JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty May futures at modest premium
Business Standard

Ausom Enterprise standalone net profit declines 17.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 152.83% to Rs 331.06 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 17.83% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 152.83% to Rs 331.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.77% to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 441.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 347.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales331.06130.94 153 441.46347.33 27 OPM %2.718.15 -1.635.38 - PBDT11.3112.11 -7 12.7023.13 -45 PBT11.3112.11 -7 12.6923.13 -45 NP8.8510.77 -18 9.9719.46 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements