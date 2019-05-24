Ausom Enterprise standalone net profit declines 17.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 152.83% to Rs 331.06 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 17.83% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 152.83% to Rs 331.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.77% to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 441.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 347.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales331.06130.94 153 441.46347.33 27 OPM %2.718.15 -1.635.38 - PBDT11.3112.11 -7 12.7023.13 -45 PBT11.3112.11 -7 12.6923.13 -45 NP8.8510.77 -18 9.9719.46 -49
