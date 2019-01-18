JUST IN
Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 57.09% to Rs 35.10 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 40.60% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 57.09% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.1081.80 -57 OPM %21.2813.55 -PBDT7.1611.09 -35 PBT6.1310.32 -41 NP6.1310.32 -41

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

