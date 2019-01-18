JUST IN
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 587.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 54.96% to Rs 121.43 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 587.70% to Rs 26.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 54.96% to Rs 121.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales121.4378.36 55 OPM %36.488.82 -PBDT43.276.77 539 PBT41.875.03 732 NP26.273.82 588

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:20 IST

