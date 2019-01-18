JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 46.95% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.28% to Rs 13.85 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 2.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.8511.42 21 OPM %17.0420.67 -PBDT1.791.94 -8 PBT1.091.26 -13 NP1.091.06 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements