Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 79.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 65.60% to Rs 45.59 crore

Net profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 79.94% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 45.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.5927.53 66 OPM %14.5915.58 -PBDT6.143.64 69 PBT5.743.19 80 NP5.743.19 80

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

