Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 79.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 146.46% in the September 2018 quarter
Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 207.56% in the June 2018 quarter
Kolan India steps up on the Eco-route, with first of its kind Bamboo Baby Wipes
Star Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Manipur entrepreneur goes green with eco-friendly products
-
Sales rise 65.60% to Rs 45.59 croreNet profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 79.94% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 45.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.5927.53 66 OPM %14.5915.58 -PBDT6.143.64 69 PBT5.743.19 80 NP5.743.19 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU