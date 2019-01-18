Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 39.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 39.62% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.981.01 -3 OPM %67.3575.25 -PBDT0.450.55 -18 PBT0.440.53 -17 NP0.320.53 -40
