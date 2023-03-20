JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director
Business Standard

Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India

Capital Market 

For expansion of its product portfolio in 2-wheeler EV segment

Fiem Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gogoro India (A group company of Gogoro Taiwan) to expand its product portfolio in 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EV) segment.

In addition to Lighting & Rear View Mirror business, Fiem Industries will manufacture Hub Motor Assembly, Electric Control Unit (ECU) and Motor Control Unit (MCU) for Gogoro.

In terms of MoU, Gogoro will provide the technical know-how and other support in setting-up manufacturing facility as well as production, quality and testing support for above new product line.

Fiem Industries is seeing a huge business potential in 2-Wheeler EV segment and looking to expand its product portfolio to cater this segment in addition to Automotive Lighting and Rear View Mirrors etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU