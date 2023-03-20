Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India

For expansion of its product portfolio in 2-wheeler EV segment

Fiem Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gogoro India (A group company of Gogoro Taiwan) to expand its product portfolio in 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EV) segment.

In addition to Lighting & Rear View Mirror business, Fiem Industries will manufacture Hub Motor Assembly, Electric Control Unit (ECU) and Motor Control Unit (MCU) for Gogoro.

In terms of MoU, Gogoro will provide the technical know-how and other support in setting-up manufacturing facility as well as production, quality and testing support for above new product line.

Fiem Industries is seeing a huge business potential in 2-Wheeler EV segment and looking to expand its product portfolio to cater this segment in addition to Automotive Lighting and Rear View Mirrors etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)